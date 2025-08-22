All Sections
Zelenskyy responds to Russian foreign minister who wants Russia to guarantee Ukraine's security

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 22 August 2025, 16:12
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s insistence that Russia must take part in providing Ukraine with security guarantees alongside Western countries.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on 22 August, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Ukraine needs security guarantees so that we, our children and grandchildren know clearly that Russia will not attack us. These are security guarantees against the aggressor… Because the aggressor is Russia. When Russia raises the issue of security guarantees, frankly, I don’t know who they are threatened by. They attacked us… And I don’t quite understand what guarantees an aggressor needs."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s European partners want to ensure the war does not happen again, and that "the only trigger here is Russia".

Background: On 20 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in addition to the US, UK, France and China, Russia should also provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

