Trump would "rather not" be present at Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 August 2025, 17:56
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that he would prefer not to take part in a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the prospects of a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, Trump said: "We're going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together."

Quote: "You know, that's like oil and vinegar, a little bit. They don't get along too well, for obvious reasons. But we'll see. And then we'll see whether or not I would have to be there. I'd rather not."

Background

  • Earlier on 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Vladimir Putin would meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy only after a "summit programme" had been prepared, and that there were currently no such plans.
  • The US president expects to be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine within two weeks.

