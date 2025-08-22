Trump would "rather not" be present at Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
Friday, 22 August 2025, 17:56
US President Donald Trump has said that he would prefer not to take part in a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda
Details: When asked about the prospects of a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, Trump said: "We're going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together."
Advertisement:
Quote: "You know, that's like oil and vinegar, a little bit. They don't get along too well, for obvious reasons. But we'll see. And then we'll see whether or not I would have to be there. I'd rather not."
Background:
- Earlier on 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Vladimir Putin would meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy only after a "summit programme" had been prepared, and that there were currently no such plans.
- The US president expects to be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine within two weeks.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!