Trump would "rather not" be present at Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

US President Donald Trump has said that he would prefer not to take part in a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the prospects of a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, Trump said: "We're going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together."

Quote: "You know, that's like oil and vinegar, a little bit. They don't get along too well, for obvious reasons. But we'll see. And then we'll see whether or not I would have to be there. I'd rather not."

Background:

Earlier on 22 August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Vladimir Putin would meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy only after a "summit programme" had been prepared, and that there were currently no such plans.

The US president expects to be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine within two weeks.

