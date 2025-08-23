All Sections
Russians kill two people in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 August 2025, 09:52
Russians kill two people in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Fire at the scene. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

A 61-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were killed in Russian attacks on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 22 August.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: In addition, a 54-year-old man and three women aged 53, 57 and 65 were injured in Kupiansk.

A 62-year-old woman was injured in the village of Kurhanne in the Vilkhuvatka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Prior to that, in the early hours of 22 August, one person was killed and three injured in the same village.

The Russians actively used various types of weapons to attack Kharkiv Oblast. 

They used a guided bomb, a Molniya drone and two other unidentified UAVs over the past day.

