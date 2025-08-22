Russian FPV drones attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 3 injured – photo

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

One person has been killed and three injured in Russian FPV drone strikes on the settlement of Kurhanne in the Kupiansk district in the early hours of 22 August.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At around 04:00 on 22 August, Russian FPV drones attacked the settlement of Kurhanne in the Kupiansk district. Hits were recorded in a residential area, and a fire broke out. Houses and outbuildings were damaged. A 59-year-old man was killed."

Details: Three women aged 53, 60 and 62 sustained injuries and acute shock.

