Russian FPV drones attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 3 injured – photo
Friday, 22 August 2025, 09:00
One person has been killed and three injured in Russian FPV drone strikes on the settlement of Kurhanne in the Kupiansk district in the early hours of 22 August.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "At around 04:00 on 22 August, Russian FPV drones attacked the settlement of Kurhanne in the Kupiansk district. Hits were recorded in a residential area, and a fire broke out. Houses and outbuildings were damaged. A 59-year-old man was killed."
Advertisement:
Details: Three women aged 53, 60 and 62 sustained injuries and acute shock.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!