Ukrainian forces regain control of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 23 August 2025, 20:27
Ukrainian forces regain control of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast – video
Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Fighters from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, together with the 214th OPFOR Separate Assault Battalion, have stopped a Russian advance and regained control over the settlement of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Dnipro Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Details: As of 23 August, Russian forces are reported to be continuing their active attempts to regain control of the settlement and capture the remaining settlements in Donetsk Oblast on this front.

"But our warriors stand firm, and on the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine, Zelenyi Hai remains under the blue and yellow flag," Dnipro Operational Strategic Group said.

Background: On 21 August, Ukrainian forces regained control of most of the village of Tovste (formerly Tolstoi) in Donetsk Oblast.

