Vance says Russians have made first "significant concessions" to US on war in Ukraine

US Vice President JD Vance has said he sees "significant concessions" by Russia to the US on the war in Ukraine in that Moscow apparently no longer seeks to install a puppet regime in Kyiv and is apparently willing to agree to the provision of certain security guarantees to Ukraine.

Source: Vance in an interview with NBC, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict. They've actually been willing to be flexible on some of their core demands. They've talked about what would be necessary to end the war."

Details: Vance acknowledged that a full agreement has not yet been reached, otherwise the war would be over, but said: "We're engaging in this diplomatic process in good faith; we're trying to negotiate as much as we can with both the Russians and the Ukrainians to find the middle ground to stop the killing."

Quote: "I didn’t say they conceded on everything, but what they have conceded is the recognition that Ukraine will have territorial integrity after the war; they've recognised that they're not going to be able to install a puppet regime in Kyiv – that was of course a major demand at the beginning – and importantly, they've acknowledged that there is going to be some security guarantee."

More details: Vance admitted, however, that there have been no Russian concessions on territory.

Background:

In the same interview, Vance said he hopes that Russia’s war against Ukraine can be ended within six months, "hopefully not beyond [that]".

In recent days, Western countries have once again intensified discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine, which NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said will consist of two levels.

European officials are also discussing a plan to send British and French military personnel to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. Around 10 countries are prepared to provide troops.

