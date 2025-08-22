All Sections
NATO secretary general: Partners discuss two levels of security guarantees for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 August 2025, 16:30
NATO secretary general: Partners discuss two levels of security guarantees for Ukraine
Mark Rutte and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The security guarantees for Ukraine, being negotiated by European countries and the United States, will consist of two levels.

Source: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 22 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte highlighted the importance of Ukraine, the United States and Europe working together on what future security guarantees should look like. He noted that there is currently an agreement that there will be two levels of guarantees.

Rutte said that, at the first level, there would essentially be the establishment of some sort of peace agreement or a ceasefire, or a combination of both, and that this level was intended to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were as strengthened as possible so that they could withstand any difficulties.

The second level, he said, is what the United States and Europe will provide.

He added that this was what they were currently working on and noted that the Budapest Memorandum and the Minsk negotiations had also not resulted in real guarantees, and that their new guarantees must be different.

Rutte emphasised that the future guarantees must be of such a level that Vladimir Putin, sitting in Moscow, would never even think about attacking Ukraine again.

Background:

  • As reported, Romania is ready to provide NATO with military bases as part of the security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, European leaders are asking the United States to send F-35 fighter jets to Romania within the framework of security guarantees for Ukraine.

