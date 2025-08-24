All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing partial power outage

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 24 August 2025, 22:58
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing partial power outage
A candle. Stock photo: Getty Images

A number of settlements in the Sumy district have experienced power outages following Russian attacks on critical infrastructure on the evening of 25 August. Explosions rocked Sumy and Bilopillia. 

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; public broadcaster Suspilne Sumy; Sumyoblenergo, Sumy Oblast electricity transmission system operator

Quote from Hryhorov: "The Russian Federation's attack has left settlements in the Sumy district without power, including parts of the Bilopillia and Vorozhba hromadas. Repair crews will begin restoring power when the security situation allows. 

This evening, the enemy again struck the oblast's civilian infrastructure, using guided aerial bombs and attack drones. Fortunately, there were no casualties." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Suspilne Sumy reported explosions in Bilopillia and later in Sumy. The media outlet reported that two Russian attack drones had hit a power substation in Bilopillia, leaving part of the city without power. The city council advised residents of Bilopillia to stock up on water. 

Quote from Sumyoblenergo: "Power outages in part of the Sumy district are related to Russian attacks on critical infrastructure."

SumySumy Oblastdronespower
