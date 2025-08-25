Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy: over 10 hits recorded, houses ablaze

A fire caused by the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces conducted a large-scale drone attack on the Sumy hromada on the night of 24-25 August. At least 10 hits have been recorded and residential buildings have caught fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration

Details: Hryhorov reported that Russian troops had used drones to strike the Sumy and Romny hromadas.

Quote from Hryhorov: "Early reports indicate no fatalities in either hromada; information about casualties is being gathered.

Fires have broken out at the sites of the strikes. An inspection is ongoing and the aftermath is being dealt with."

Details: Kryvosheienko reported that over 10 strikes had been recorded around midnight.

"There is a fire in a residential building in one of the hromada's populated areas," he said.

