All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Slovakian foreign minister: Ukrainian strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline harm Ukraine as well

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 25 August 2025, 03:56
Slovakian foreign minister: Ukrainian strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline harm Ukraine as well
Juraj Blanár. Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár has stated that Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Russian oil is transported to Slovakia, not only contradict his country’s national interests but could also lead to a shortage of diesel fuel in Ukraine.

Source: Blanár on Politika 24 on Slovak private TV channel JOJ, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Blanár said that the Slovnaft oil refinery produces petrol and diesel and is currently an important supplier of diesel to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Blanár stated that Slovnaft accounts for 10% of Ukraine’s monthly diesel consumption and that his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha had taken this information into account, saying he would continue to communicate it further.

The foreign minister also said he would soon discuss this issue with the Ukrainian deputy prime minister for European integration.

He added that Slovakia understood it was difficult for Ukraine, but that the infrastructure was very important for them, especially when they saw that Ukraine itself was harming its own interests and risking being left without sufficient fuel on its territory.

The minister recalled that back in January, the EU had called on all parties, including Ukraine and Russia, to respect the inviolability of energy infrastructure. In this context, Slovakia and Hungary sent a joint open letter to EU diplomatic leaders demanding guarantees for energy security.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Slovakiaoil
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"
Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
All News
Slovakia
Slovakia and Hungary complain to European Commission about strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline
Slovak PM compares Ukraine to "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv responds
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
RECENT NEWS
12:30
Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly
11:54
Lithuania uncovers scheme to evade sanctions on Russia: 11 detained
11:40
Zelenskyy posts letter from Polish president for Independence Day
11:31
Russians 'greeted' on Ukraine's Independence Day with video on real Russian army losses streaming on TV – UP source
11:24
Top ten richest boxers in history revealed: Usyk makes the list
10:57
Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?
10:38
Norwegian PM arrives in Ukraine – photo
10:24
"Rear-view camera" found on Russian Orlan drone – photo
09:45
Oil prices react to Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy facilities
09:16
German vice chancellor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: