Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár has stated that Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Russian oil is transported to Slovakia, not only contradict his country’s national interests but could also lead to a shortage of diesel fuel in Ukraine.

Source: Blanár on Politika 24 on Slovak private TV channel JOJ, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Blanár said that the Slovnaft oil refinery produces petrol and diesel and is currently an important supplier of diesel to Ukraine.

Blanár stated that Slovnaft accounts for 10% of Ukraine’s monthly diesel consumption and that his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha had taken this information into account, saying he would continue to communicate it further.

The foreign minister also said he would soon discuss this issue with the Ukrainian deputy prime minister for European integration.

He added that Slovakia understood it was difficult for Ukraine, but that the infrastructure was very important for them, especially when they saw that Ukraine itself was harming its own interests and risking being left without sufficient fuel on its territory.

The minister recalled that back in January, the EU had called on all parties, including Ukraine and Russia, to respect the inviolability of energy infrastructure. In this context, Slovakia and Hungary sent a joint open letter to EU diplomatic leaders demanding guarantees for energy security.

Background:

On 21 August, Zelenskyy said he had asked US President Donald Trump to try to persuade Hungarian President Viktor Orbán not to block Ukraine’s path to EU membership.

On 22 August, Hungary was notified that the Druzhba pipeline on the Russia-Belarus border had "come under attack for the third time in a short period".

Orbán decided to write a letter to Trump in connection with Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, and Trump apparently replied that he was angry about this.

Separately, the foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary complained to the European Commission about the attacks.

