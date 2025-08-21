All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy asks Trump to influence Orbán regarding EU accession

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoThursday, 21 August 2025, 10:53
Zelenskyy asks Trump to influence Orbán regarding EU accession
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he had asked his American counterpart, Donald Trump, to influence Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán so that he would not block Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists; Ukrinform; European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he asked Trump to ensure that Budapest would not block Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Advertisement:

"President Trump promised that his team would work on it," the Ukrainian president said.

He emphasised that Ukraine’s aspiration to become a member of the EU is its sovereign right, which is supported, in particular, by the United States.

"I believe it is absolutely fair that Ukraine wants to join the European Union. It has every right to do so. This is our sovereign right. And here, America will support us. This is also very important. And as far as I understand, the relevant signals from the White House will be sent to Budapest," he said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy noted that the current policy of Budapest is "against us becoming members of the EU."

"They openly say so. But Ukraine deserves its independence and to be a member of the European Union. We have defended our independence, that is a fact, and everyone recognises it. And we want a just end to the war, we want to understand when we will be in the European Union, we want to have security guarantees," the Ukrainian president added.

Background:

  • On 19 August, the media reported that Trump had called Orbán after the talks at the White House on 18 August to ask why he was blocking Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.
  • Orbán himself did not publicly comment on his conversation with the US president, but on 19 August, he opposed linking Ukraine’s EU membership with security guarantees for the country.
  • Meanwhile, on 21 August, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó categorically denied the information about Trump’s call to Orban.
  • "I want to state clearly that there was no such call. There was none. Period," he said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpOrbanEU
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says he would be "satisfied" if Ukraine could hold elections already
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 3 injured – photos
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka with Smerch rocket system, hitting houses and market, and injuring and killing people – photos
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on meeting with Putin: It is fair that it should be in neutral Europe
Russia's foreign minister avoids giving details on possibility of Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
Comparing Donetsk Oblast with Florida leaves strong impression on Trump – FT
RECENT NEWS
12:54
One killed and seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson
12:53
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery
12:52
Ukrainian troops retake control of most of Tovste village in Donetsk Oblast – video
12:39
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russian fuel train in Crimea
12:35
Russia says its nuclear shield must be enhanced in coming years
12:32
Shaped by propaganda: how Slovaks became pro-Russian
11:56
Petrol stations in Sumy start receiving anti-drone protection
11:53
Nearly 50 Russian drones shot down over Kyiv Oblast by interceptor UAVs
11:31
Half of Ukrainians believe that in 10 years Ukraine will prosper as part of EU – survey
11:18
Zelenskyy says he would be "satisfied" if Ukraine could hold elections already
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: