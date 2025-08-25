All Sections
Norway to allocate about US$8.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2026

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 25 August 2025, 14:37
Jonas Gahr Stør and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced that his country plans to allocate US$8.5 billion to support Ukraine next year.

Source: European Pravda citing Støre at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Støre asserted that Norway will continue to support Ukraine’s defence against Russia at a high level and said that around $8.5 billion is earmarked for Ukraine in 2026. 

He added that the sum, to be allocated under the Nansen Programme, would be submitted to parliament, that he hoped this level of support could be maintained, and that this was the government’s proposal.

This year the Nansen Programme for Ukraine amounts to NOK 85 billion (about US$8 billion). The Støre government must submit a draft state budget ahead of the parliamentary election scheduled for September.

The prime minister said that when the new parliament convened, the parties would be invited to discuss the government’s proposal on the structure of support for Ukraine.

Most of the funds will be earmarked for military equipment for Ukraine’s defence forces.

Background:

  • On 24 August, it was reported that Norway is allocating about NOK 7 billion (about $695.7 million) for Ukraine’s air defence.
  • Norway, together with Sweden and Denmark, will also allocate about US$500 million for the supply of US-made weapons to Ukraine under the new PURL mechanism.

