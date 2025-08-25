All Sections
Zelenskyy does not believe Russia is making concessions on war in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 25 August 2025, 15:58
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Russia’s statements claiming it is ready not to advance further into Ukraine are not concessions.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "As for Russia’s concessions, I am not aware of any. I do not consider the statements we heard from the Russian side, that they are allegedly ready not to seize further Ukrainian territory, to be concessions. I also do not consider it a concession that they suggest we should withdraw from areas not under Russia’s control."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that even discussing such ideas falls outside international law.

Zelenskyy also added that the timing of talks between leaders depends solely on the Russian side, as well as on the United States.

"Because it was precisely the United States that proposed, let me remind you – on 7 March – a ceasefire. We supported that," the head of state explained.

Background: US Vice President JD Vance described Russia’s alleged readiness to abandon the goal of installing a puppet regime in Kyiv and its supposed willingness to accept certain security guarantees for Ukraine as "significant concessions" to the Americans in terms of war in Ukraine.

warnegotiationsZelenskyy
