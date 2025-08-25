All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish deputy prime minister says Polish president's veto deprives Ukraine of Starlink

Ulyana Krychkovska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 25 August 2025, 15:59
Polish deputy prime minister says Polish president's veto deprives Ukraine of Starlink
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski has criticised Polish President Karol Nawrocki's decision to veto a law concerning assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the war on Monday 25 August.

Source: Gawkowski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Gawkowski stated that "presidential vetoes strike at random" after Nawrocki blocked the law on aid for Ukrainians.

Advertisement:

"With his decision, Karol Nawrocki is cutting off Ukraine’s internet, as this in effect means rejecting the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens. This marks the end of Starlink internet that Poland has been providing to wartime Ukraine. It also means the end of support for storing the Ukrainian administration’s data in a secure location," the Polish deputy prime minister emphasised.

Gawkowski said he could not imagine "a better gift" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s forces than disconnecting Ukraine from the internet.

"Mr President, you must stop blindly striking at the government in the name of political struggle. You are harming the people who are fighting for their independence, while at the same time helping Russia," the Polish deputy prime minister concluded.

Background:

  • At present, Ukraine relies heavily on Starlink satellite communication services provided by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.
  • Amid uncertainty about the future of Starlink in Ukraine, European states have been discussing alternative ways of ensuring satellite connectivity.
  • In July, reports stated that Denmark, through the European Defence Agency, would provide Ukraine with satellite communication services necessary for defence operations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poland
Advertisement:
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again
Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief declined offer to join Zelenskyy's team and pledged not to criticise him – Guardian
Zelenskyy does not believe Russia is making concessions on war in Ukraine
Germany pledges to provide Ukraine with €9bn annually
Polish president vetoes law on support for Ukrainians
All News
Poland
Polish president vetoes law on support for Ukrainians
Zelenskyy posts letter from Polish president for Independence Day
Polish Defence Ministry accuses Russia of drone provocation
RECENT NEWS
20:41
Zelenskyy and Trump's envoy Kellogg meet and discuss how to influence Russia
20:06
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again
19:58
Two prosecutor's office employees injured in Russian attack on car in Kherson Oblast
19:46
Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine
19:43
Trump says Putin is avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he dislikes him
19:23
Ukrainian parliamentary committee reveals how many Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity
19:22
Germany believes Putin is still not interested in peace
19:21
Russian forces injure four civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
19:09
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defence with German vice chancellor
18:45
Ukraine responds to Polish president's initiative to ban Ukrainian red and black flag
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: