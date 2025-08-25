Polish deputy prime minister says Polish president's veto deprives Ukraine of Starlink

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski has criticised Polish President Karol Nawrocki's decision to veto a law concerning assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the war on Monday 25 August.

Source: Gawkowski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Gawkowski stated that "presidential vetoes strike at random" after Nawrocki blocked the law on aid for Ukrainians.

"With his decision, Karol Nawrocki is cutting off Ukraine’s internet, as this in effect means rejecting the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens. This marks the end of Starlink internet that Poland has been providing to wartime Ukraine. It also means the end of support for storing the Ukrainian administration’s data in a secure location," the Polish deputy prime minister emphasised.

Gawkowski said he could not imagine "a better gift" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s forces than disconnecting Ukraine from the internet.

"Mr President, you must stop blindly striking at the government in the name of political struggle. You are harming the people who are fighting for their independence, while at the same time helping Russia," the Polish deputy prime minister concluded.

Background:

At present, Ukraine relies heavily on Starlink satellite communication services provided by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Amid uncertainty about the future of Starlink in Ukraine, European states have been discussing alternative ways of ensuring satellite connectivity.

In July, reports stated that Denmark, through the European Defence Agency, would provide Ukraine with satellite communication services necessary for defence operations.

