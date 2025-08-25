All Sections
Trump says Putin is avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he dislikes him

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 August 2025, 19:43
Trump says Putin is avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he dislikes him
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump says the reason why Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is because he dislikes him.

Source: Trump at a press conference

Details: Asked by journalists why he thinks Putin is reluctant to meet with Zelenskyy, Trump replied: "Because he doesn’t like him."

The US president also spoke about his recent discussions with the Kremlin leader.

Quote: "Missiles, nuclear – we’re talking about a lot of different things. We’re talking about limiting nuclear weapons, we’ll get China into that. We have the most, Russia has the second most, and China has third, but China is way behind. But they’ll catch us in five years." 

Background: Earlier, Trump lashed out at his predecessor Joe Biden for not permitting Ukraine to attack Russia, saying that this took away Kyiv’s chance of winning the war.

