Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has told reporters at the White House that Washington will contribute to security guarantees, but will not be spending any more money on Ukraine.

Source: Radio Liberty

Quote from Trump: "We don't even know what the security guarantee is because we haven't even discussed the specifics of it. But we’re going to help them. And if we get a deal – and I think we will – I donʼt believe we’re going to have much of a problem."

Advertisement:

Details: Trump said that Europe will give Ukraine significant security guarantees.

Meanwhile, the US president noted that the US is no longer spending money on Ukraine, pointing out that Washington is now selling weapons to NATO for Ukraine.

Background:

On 25 August, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, said diplomatic work on security guarantees for Ukraine is ongoing and very complex.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukrainian and US teams will meet at the end of this week to discuss the prospects for future talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!