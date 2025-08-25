Ukrainian and US teams to meet at the end of the week – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian and US teams will meet at the end of the week to discuss the prospects for future talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Zelenskyy at a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv on 25 August
Quote: "Today there will be a meeting with [Keith] Kellogg to continue discussing this topic, as part of preparations for a possible future meeting with the Russian side. At the end of the week there will be a meeting between the Ukrainian team and the US team – so the people you mentioned, or some of them."
Details: Zelenskyy said there would be "a great deal of work" over the course of the week.
Background:
- After meeting President Zelenskyy and European leaders in Washington on 18 August, US President Donald Trump said he aimed to arrange US-Ukraine-Russia talks as quickly as possible.
- Zelenskyy confirmed that preparations were underway first for his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and later a trilateral meeting including US President Donald Trump.
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that Zelenskyy and Putin would meet within the next two weeks.
- Reuters reported that the US administration was considering Hungary as a possible venue for a Zelenskyy-Putin meeting.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would not rule out any formats to resolve its war against Ukraine – neither bilateral nor trilateral meetings.
- Zelenskyy believes his potential bilateral meeting with Putin should take place in a neutral European country. He also has no objection to Türkiye as a venue.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!