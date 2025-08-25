All Sections
Ukrainian and US teams to meet at the end of the week – Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukMonday, 25 August 2025, 13:19
Ukrainian and US teams to meet at the end of the week – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian and US teams will meet at the end of the week to discuss the prospects for future talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Zelenskyy at a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv on 25 August

Quote: "Today there will be a meeting with [Keith] Kellogg to continue discussing this topic, as part of preparations for a possible future meeting with the Russian side. At the end of the week there will be a meeting between the Ukrainian team and the US team – so the people you mentioned, or some of them."

Details: Zelenskyy said there would be "a great deal of work" over the course of the week.

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

