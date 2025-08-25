All Sections
Zelenskyy and Trump's envoy Kellogg meet and discuss how to influence Russia

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 August 2025, 20:41
Kellogg and Zelenskyy. Screenshot: Video Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, on 25 August.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Following the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of implementing all the results that were achieved at his meeting with European leaders in Washington.

"​​Undoubtedly, it was a successful summit, a demonstration of true unity between Europe and America. Ukraine, as always, is uniting the world. We value the United States’ readiness to be part of the security architecture for Ukraine, and our teams are actively working on shaping it. We expect that the key foundations of security will be defined shortly," Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discussed how to influence the Russians to "compel them to engage in real negotiations, and end the war".

"​​Sanctions, tariffs – everything must remain on the agenda. We are ready to engage in a format of leaders. This is the format needed to resolve the key issues. Now, the same readiness is needed from Moscow,"​​ Zelenskyy wrote.

The Ukrainian president also noted that military cooperation is important for both Ukraine and the United States, and there are two strong opportunities – an agreement on arms procurement and an agreement on drones "that could significantly strengthen our arsenals".

"We are maintaining momentum in our work within PURL. This is an important instrument for procuring American equipment funded by partners, and we are now actively working on engaging additional countries," Zelenskyy wrote.

Background:

  • On 25 August, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, said diplomatic work on security guarantees for Ukraine is ongoing and very complex.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian and US teams will meet at the end of this week to discuss prospects for future talks between Ukraine and Russia.

