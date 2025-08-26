All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian foreign minister discusses Ukraine's position on security guarantees with US and Europe

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 04:08
Ukrainian foreign minister discusses Ukraine's position on security guarantees with US and Europe
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has outlined Ukraine’s position on security guarantees and the next steps towards peace during a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his European counterparts.

Source: Sybiha on Х (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha said that the conversation was based on previous contacts between the countries’ leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent visit to Washington and the work of national security advisers.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I reiterated Ukraine’s position that security guarantees must be concrete, legally binding and effective. They should be multidimensional, including military, diplomatic, legal and other levels.

We all share the conviction that the Ukrainian army is the fundamental level of any such guarantees; therefore, its maximum strengthening is our top priority.

I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to take the next steps to peace. We are ready for meetings at the level of leaders in any format and geography. We are ready to put an end to the killing and give diplomacy a chance.

Moscow must know that it cannot drag its feet forever. If Russia continues to reject meaningful, constructive steps toward peace, it must face consequences: a severe increase in sanctions and the strengthening of Ukraine's capabilities."

Background: It was earlier reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had discussed joint diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war with a number of European foreign ministers as well as with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Foreign Affairs MinistryRusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine calls for sanctions against Russia over illegal use of Berdiansk and Mariupol ports
Woody Allen responds to criticism from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry over his appearance at Moscow Film Festival
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns Woody Allen's participation in Moscow film festival
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: