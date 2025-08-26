Ukrainian foreign minister discusses Ukraine's position on security guarantees with US and Europe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has outlined Ukraine’s position on security guarantees and the next steps towards peace during a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his European counterparts.

Source: Sybiha on Х (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha said that the conversation was based on previous contacts between the countries’ leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent visit to Washington and the work of national security advisers.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I reiterated Ukraine’s position that security guarantees must be concrete, legally binding and effective. They should be multidimensional, including military, diplomatic, legal and other levels.

We all share the conviction that the Ukrainian army is the fundamental level of any such guarantees; therefore, its maximum strengthening is our top priority.

I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to take the next steps to peace. We are ready for meetings at the level of leaders in any format and geography. We are ready to put an end to the killing and give diplomacy a chance.

Moscow must know that it cannot drag its feet forever. If Russia continues to reject meaningful, constructive steps toward peace, it must face consequences: a severe increase in sanctions and the strengthening of Ukraine's capabilities."

Background: It was earlier reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had discussed joint diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war with a number of European foreign ministers as well as with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!