US secretary of state discusses joint steps with European and Ukrainian foreign ministers to halt Russian aggression

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held discussions with several European foreign ministers, as well as with the Ukrainian foreign minister, on joint diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Source: statement by US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott

Details: Pigott reported that Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, all took part in the phone call.

The parties "agreed to continue cooperation in diplomatic efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through a lasting negotiated settlement".

