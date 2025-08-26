All Sections
US secretary of state discusses joint steps with European and Ukrainian foreign ministers to halt Russian aggression

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 01:35
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held discussions with several European foreign ministers, as well as with the Ukrainian foreign minister, on joint diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a lasting settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Source: statement by US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott

Details: Pigott reported that Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, all took part in the phone call.

The parties "agreed to continue cooperation in diplomatic efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through a lasting negotiated settlement".

USAEUUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
USA
Trump says he has spoken with Putin about Russia's nuclear disarmament
Zelenskyy and Trump's envoy Kellogg meet and discuss how to influence Russia
Ukrainian defence minister meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg
