All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's special forces wipe out Russian logistics facilities in occupied Crimea – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 August 2025, 12:42
Ukraine's special forces wipe out Russian logistics facilities in occupied Crimea – photos
Explosion. Screenshot: Telegram

Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine have disabled Russian logistics facilities on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Source: SOF press service; Crimean Wind Telegram channel

Details: On the night of 25-26 August, SOF carried out special activities on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as a result of which logistics facilities that ensure the functioning and combat resupply of Russian army units were put out of action.

Advertisement:

The Special Operations statement does not specify which facilities were struck, but social media reports indicate a strike on railway infrastructure in Dzhankoi and on Urozhaina station in the settlement of Krasnohvardiiske.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Special Operations ForcesCrimeawar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russian fuel train in Crimea
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: