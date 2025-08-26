Ukraine's special forces wipe out Russian logistics facilities in occupied Crimea – photos
Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine have disabled Russian logistics facilities on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Source: SOF press service; Crimean Wind Telegram channel
Details: On the night of 25-26 August, SOF carried out special activities on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as a result of which logistics facilities that ensure the functioning and combat resupply of Russian army units were put out of action.
The Special Operations statement does not specify which facilities were struck, but social media reports indicate a strike on railway infrastructure in Dzhankoi and on Urozhaina station in the settlement of Krasnohvardiiske.
