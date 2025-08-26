All Sections
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring three people; power and communication outages reported

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 26 August 2025, 12:58
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring three people; power and communication outages reported
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photо: Getty Images

Russian forces again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 26 August. The strikes resulted in casualties and damage to energy facilities. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Three men, aged 35, 44 and 48, were injured and taken to hospital, receiving necessary medical care.

The attack also left part of the Shostka hromada cut off from the power grid. Critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power and communication outages have been reported.

Invincibility centres have been set up in the area and restoration work is underway. [An invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Background: On the night of 25-26 August, Russian forces carried out a series of drone attacks on several hromadas in Sumy Oblast. The strikes caused fires, damaged residential and non-residential buildings, left some residents without power and resulted in casualties.

