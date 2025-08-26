Sappers of Ukraine's National Police brigade show destruction of strategic Russian facility in Toretsk – video

Sappers of the Tsunami assault regiment of the Liut (Fury) Assault Brigade of Ukraine's National Police have released archival footage of the destruction of an important facility in the "grey" zone of the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Liut Brigade press service; Ukrainska Pravda

Details: At the end of December 2024 in Toretsk, fighters destroyed the building of an old swimming pool – a strategically important facility that could have come under Russian control. From there, Russian forces could advance covertly almost up to Ukrainian positions, the military note.

Quote: "Given the threat, the brigade’s command decided to demolish the building and deprive the Russians of ‘trump cards’. To lay the explosives, the sappers, under the cover of armoured vehicles, moved directly to the line of contact. The operation was extremely complex, risky – and spectacularly successful."

