Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, is so beloved locally that the US Embassy in Ukraine had to provide him with additional security during his latest visit to Kyiv.

Source: The New York Post, as reported by European Pravda

Details: An American official who accompanied Kellogg on his latest trip to Kyiv said the envoy was "absolutely mobbed everywhere we went by ordinary Ukrainian citizens and soldiers" who supported his efforts to help Trump find a way to end Russia’s aggression against the country.

The US Embassy had to involve extra security to protect Kellogg from "hoards of fans" during the trip, the source told the NYP.

Quote from the official: "In his role as a special envoy, Keith Kellogg stands in the unique position as a Trump loyalist since 2015, holds credibility with both Ukrainian and European leaders alike, and is trusted by soldiers in the field as a brother in arms."

Details: The source added that Kellogg’s importance lies in the fact that he is "one of the few people in Washington not looking for his next job".

"Combined with his unswerving loyalty to the president [Trump – ed.], that gives him the ability to say hard truths when others fear to speak up," the source noted.

Background:

Kellogg visited Ukraine on 24-25 August and met with the Ukrainian leadership, particularly President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the visit, Kellogg said that very complex diplomatic work on security guarantees for Ukraine is ongoing.

