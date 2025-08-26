All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 August 2025, 19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
A Polish flag. Photo: Getty Images

The Polish government has announced its next steps after President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a law concerning assistance for Ukrainians.

Source: Polish government spokesperson Adam Szłapka, quoted by Polish news portal RMF 24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szłapka said that by the next sitting of the Sejm, the lower chamber of the Polish parliament, scheduled for 8 September, "the government will prepare another bill that will regulate all these issues".

Advertisement:

He noted that "further proposals for solutions will protect us from the chaos that the president’s veto could cause".

"The Council of Ministers is working on a solution that will regulate the provision of assistance to all foreigners in Poland," the spokesperson added.

The amendment to the Law on Assistance to Citizens of Ukraine in Connection with the War proposed extending the temporary protection granted to Ukrainians who fled the war, setting the new end date at 4 March 2026. This amendment was a result of the EU Council’s decision of 25 June 2024.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poland
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Poland
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
European Commission comments on Poland's plans to reduce payments and medical aid for refugees from Ukraine
Polish foreign minister sharply responds to far-right leader's outrage over Starlink for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: