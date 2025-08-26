Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
The Polish government has announced its next steps after President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a law concerning assistance for Ukrainians.
Source: Polish government spokesperson Adam Szłapka, quoted by Polish news portal RMF 24, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Szłapka said that by the next sitting of the Sejm, the lower chamber of the Polish parliament, scheduled for 8 September, "the government will prepare another bill that will regulate all these issues".
He noted that "further proposals for solutions will protect us from the chaos that the president’s veto could cause".
"The Council of Ministers is working on a solution that will regulate the provision of assistance to all foreigners in Poland," the spokesperson added.
The amendment to the Law on Assistance to Citizens of Ukraine in Connection with the War proposed extending the temporary protection granted to Ukrainians who fled the war, setting the new end date at 4 March 2026. This amendment was a result of the EU Council’s decision of 25 June 2024.
Background:
- On 25 August, Nawrocki vetoed a new version of the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine.
- A new draft law by Nawrocki, which limits aid to Ukrainians, provides for access to services and healthcare only for those citizens who work and pay contributions in Poland.
- Nawrocki also announced a legislative initiative that would equate the symbols of Ukrainian nationalists with Nazi and communist symbols in Poland’s Criminal Code.
