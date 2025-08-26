All Sections
Zelenskyy says Kyiv will contact countries that may host talks with Russia

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 26 August 2025, 19:45
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

This week, Ukraine will make contact with several countries that could potentially host talks with the Russians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "This week, we will engage with Türkiye, Gulf states and European countries that could host talks with the Russians. We'll do everything on our side to bring the war to an end. It's important that our partners confirm this.

And from then on, everything will depend solely on the will of world leaders – first and foremost on the United States of America – to put pressure on Russia. New steps are needed, new pressure: sanctions, tariffs – all of this must be on the table."

Background: 

  • On 25 August, US President Donald Trump said the reason why Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want to meet with Zelenskyy is that Putin doesn’t like him.
  • Prior to this, Trump said that he would prefer not to take part in a potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

