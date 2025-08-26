All Sections
US prepared to provide "strategic enablers" to European peacekeepers in Ukraine – FT

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 August 2025, 19:54
US prepared to provide strategic enablers to European peacekeepers in Ukraine – FT
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has said it is prepared to provide intelligence support as part of potential security guarantees for Ukraine and to contribute to the creation of a European-led air shield for the country.

Source: Financial Times, citing informed European sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The FT has reported that US officials told their European counterparts during discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine that Washington would be prepared to contribute "strategic enablers".

These include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), command and control assets, and air defence systems to support any deployment of European forces in Ukraine.

The FT’s sources added that for post-war security guarantees, the US may provide its own aircraft, logistics and ground-based radars, "supporting and enabling a European-enforced no-fly zone and air shield" for Ukraine.

The US offer may still be withdrawn, and its implementation will depend on European countries’ willingness to deploy "tens of thousands" of troops in Ukraine, the FT said.

Background:

  • European officials are also discussing a plan to send British and French military personnel to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. Around 10 countries are prepared to provide troops.
  • Keith Kellogg, the US President’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, has said that diplomatic work on security guarantees for Ukraine is ongoing and it is very complex.

Read more: Security guarantees for Ukraine: main focus and challenges in Europe-Trump talks

