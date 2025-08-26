All Sections
Ukrainian theatres cancel Woody Allen-inspired productions

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 26 August 2025, 20:44
Woody Allen. Photo: Getty Images

Several major theatres in Ukraine have announced that they will be cancelling plays based on scripts by the American director Woody Allen, who recently took part remotely in Moscow International Film Week.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Hromadske, citing statements from several theatres

Details: The theatres condemned Allen’s participation in the Moscow film festival.

In Lviv, the Maria Zankovetska Theatre has taken the decision to suspend performances of Bullets over Broadway, a musical based on a screenplay by Allen.

In Chernivtsi, the Olha Kobylianska Academic Regional Ukrainian Music and Drama Theatre has cancelled a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Ex-Comedy, or How Foolish the Whole Human Race Is. The production was based on a script by Allen.

In Kyiv, the Molodyy Theatre has suspended performances of Riverside Drive, based on Allen’s play. "We condemn the participation of the American director Woody Allen in Moscow International Film Week. Culture cannot serve as a cover for crimes," the theatre stated.

Background:

  • Russian media reported that on 24 August, Allen took part in a videoconference as part of Moscow International Film Week in which he reflected on the future of cinema in light of the development of artificial intelligence. He also said that he has always liked Russian cinema.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Allen’s participation, calling it "a disgrace and an insult to the memory of the Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or injured by Russian war criminals during Russia’s aggression against Ukraine".
  • Commenting on the situation, Allen said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is "totally in the wrong", but that he doesn’t feel "cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help".

