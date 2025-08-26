Trump promises economic war against Russia if it avoids negotiations

Washington will launch an "economic war" against Russia if it avoids negotiations on ending its war against Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has said.

Source: Trump during a US government meeting

Quote: "I want to see that deal end. It’s very serious what I have in mind if I have to do it, but I want to see it end.

Advertisement:

I think that in many ways, he [Putin] is there. Sometimes he’ll be there, and Zelenskyy won’t be there. You know, it’s like: 'Who do we have today?'. I got to get them both at the same time. But I want to have it end."

Details: "It will not be a world war, but it’ll be an economic war. And an economic war is going to be bad. And it’s going to be bad for Russia. And I don’t want that," Trump said in response to a question about the consequences for Russia of refusing to negotiate an end to the war.

Quote: "Now, I have to also see, because not everybody, you know, Zelenskyy is not exactly innocent either, okay? It takes two people to tango, and I say it all the time. You got to get them together.

I get along with Zelenskyy now, but we have a much different relationship because now we’re not paying any money to Ukraine. You know, I stopped that."

Background: Trump has also stated that the US is continuing to supply weapons to Washington’s NATO allies who are currently providing military assistance to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!