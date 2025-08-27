All Sections
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 27 August 2025, 06:58
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian tank in action. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 920 troops killed and wounded over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,078,750 (+920) military personnel;
  • 11,135 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,178 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 32,024 (+45) artillery systems;
  • 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,212 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 53,636 (+194) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 59,887 (+118) vehicles and fuel tankers;
    3,950 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

