Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 06:58
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 920 troops killed and wounded over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,078,750 (+920) military personnel;
- 11,135 (+1) tanks;
- 23,178 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,024 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,212 (+1) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 53,636 (+194) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 59,887 (+118) vehicles and fuel tankers;
3,950 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
