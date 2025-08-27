Battlefield sees over 170 clashes over past day: Russians attack Pokrovsk front alone 44 times

A total of 173 combat engagements have been recorded throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. Russian forces were the most active on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk fronts, where 78 attacks have been repelled in total.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 August

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian units have repelled 15 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. The Russians also carried out three airstrikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and conducted 201 bombardments, one of which was from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions four times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe and towards Doroshivka. The attacks were repelled.

On the Kupiansk front, eight combat engagements have been recorded over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kupiansk and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops mounted 24 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne and Torske and towards Olhivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, Dronivka and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian offensive actions near the village of Hryhorivka and towards Serebrianka, Vyimka and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat clashes were recorded. The Russians attempted to advance near the village of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian soldiers carried out eight attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove and towards Berestok, Stepanivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 Russian assaults near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novoukrainka and towards Volodymyrivka, Rubizhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Filiia.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha and Novoheorhiivka and towards Filiia, Iskra and Oleksandrohrad.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, the Russians did not carry out any assaults.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces made three attempts to push forward towards Ukrainian positions, but to no avail.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

