Russian large-scale attack on Poltava Oblast: energy facility damaged

A fire broke out at an energy facility in Poltava Oblast following a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 26-27 August, leaving some of the region’s consumers cut off from the power grid.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the enemy carried out a large-scale attack on Poltava Oblast. The falling of debris and direct hits were recorded in the Poltava district. An energy sector facility has been affected. Its administrative building, vehicles and equipment have been damaged. Fires broke out at the facility’s premises."

Details: Kohut said that both residential and commercial consumers had been cut off from the power grid.

"As of this hour [08:15 – ed.], the fires have been contained and power supply restored. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he added.

