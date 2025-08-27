All Sections
Ukraine's air defence destroys 74 Russian drones, but 9 locations hit

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 27 August 2025, 09:14
A Ukrainian ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft autocannon. Photo: 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 95 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 26-27 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command

Details: Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defence had downed and jammed 74 Russian Shaheds and decoy drones of various types in the north, south and east of the country.

However, there have been strikes by 21 Russian UAVs at nine locations.

The aerial attack has been repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the defence forces.

