Powerful explosion on Ryazan-Moscow main oil pipeline – sources

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 August 2025, 11:54
Powerful explosion on Ryazan-Moscow main oil pipeline – sources

The Ryazan-Moscow main oil pipeline in Ryazan Oblast suffered a powerful explosion on 26 August, disrupting the transport of petroleum products to Moscow.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The pipeline is one of the main sources of petroleum product supplies to Moscow, a source told Ukrainska Pravda.

A large fire broke out after reports appeared in Ryazan local social media groups about a loud explosion on a section of the main oil pipeline. Within a few hours, the authorities had brought emergency service vehicles to the scene.

Local residents say that in the area of the settlement of Bozhatkovo in the Zheleznodorozhny district of the city of Ryazan, law enforcement and repair crews are present and are attempting to tackle the consequences of the explosion and fire.

Since 2018, this trunk line has been repurposed for the supply of petrol by Transneft, which supplies Russian forces.

DIU reported that as a result of the incident, the transportation of petroleum products to Moscow has been disrupted for an indefinite period.

