Kremlin repeats it will not accept NATO troops in Ukraine

Russia maintains its long-standing position that NATO countries’ troops should not be deployed to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday 27 August amid ongoing discussions regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether security guarantees for Ukraine could include European troops, Peskov replied that Russia regards the idea "negatively".

He noted that "there are no European troops; there are troops of specific countries, and most of these countries are NATO members".

Peskov claimed that the deployment of NATO military infrastructure to Ukraine was one of the "root causes of the conflict".

