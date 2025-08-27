Kremlin repeats it will not accept NATO troops in Ukraine
Russia maintains its long-standing position that NATO countries’ troops should not be deployed to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday 27 August amid ongoing discussions regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Asked whether security guarantees for Ukraine could include European troops, Peskov replied that Russia regards the idea "negatively".
He noted that "there are no European troops; there are troops of specific countries, and most of these countries are NATO members".
Peskov claimed that the deployment of NATO military infrastructure to Ukraine was one of the "root causes of the conflict".
Background:
- Recently, US President Donald Trump said that the potential deployment of European NATO member states’ troops in Ukraine would not be a "problem" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
- However, Trump promised that as president, he would not authorise sending US troops to Ukraine.
- Afterwards, Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said Moscow opposes the presence of NATO countries’ troops in Ukraine.
