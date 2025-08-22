Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video

Kamikaze drones from the 14th UAV Regiment attacked the Druzhba oil pumping station in the town of Unecha in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on the night of 21-22 August.

Source: Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "To close the day on 21.08.25. Oil pumping station Unecha turned into a wreck-cha. Try to fix it again in 48 hours. The Birds [UAVs] from the 14th UAV Regiment have delivered the sting [explosive] to the worms [the Russians]."

Advertisement:

Details: Brovdi also wrote "Ruszkik haza!", which translates from Hungarian as "Russians, go home!"

"The journey of the Unmanned Systems Forces' Birds through the worms' oil facilities continues…" he summed up.

For reference: The Unecha oil terminal, the largest hub of the Druzhba oil pipeline system and owned by the Transnefteproduct holding company, is involved in supplying the Russian defence industrial base. The main function of the station is to transport oil through a pipeline system with a total length of about 9,000 km.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 August, kamikaze drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked another target of the Russian oil and gas infrastructure – the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline pumping station in Unecha in Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

On the night of 17-18 August, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces and other defence forces units hit the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov Oblast. The strike caused a fire to break out at the facility and the pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline came to a complete stop.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!