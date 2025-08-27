All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 August 2025, 19:55
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna, former deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on social media

Quote: "I have just spoken with Olha Stefanishyna – now Ukraine’s new ambassador to the United States of America. The formal procedures have been completed – today I signed the decree on her appointment.

I outlined the key tasks for updating the work of our embassy, and most importantly – to fully implement all the agreements reached in Washington, like our agreements with President Trump, primarily in the defence sphere. In many respects, Ukraine’s long-term security depends on relations with America.

Two Ukrainian proposals are on the table, and they are strong ones. One is an agreement on weapons for Ukraine, and the other is an agreement on modern drones for the United States. And we are counting on swift progress in our relations."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Oksana Markarova, who represented Ukraine in Washington throughout the years of the full-scale war. The president said he had invited Markarova to remain part of his team.

Background: In July, Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Stefanishyna as special envoy of the President of Ukraine for cooperation with the United States of America. The president noted that in this capacity, Stefanishyna will work "to maintain momentum in our relations with the US while all the necessary procedures for approving her candidacy with Washington as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States are underway".

USAForeign Affairs MinistryZelenskyy
