Russia and China conduct joint submarine patrol in Pacific Ocean for first time

Russian and Chinese submarines have taken part in joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time.

Source: press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: The patrol began in early August following the conclusion of the Russo-Chinese Maritime Interaction 2025 exercises in the Sea of Japan.

The Russian and Chinese submarines reportedly set off on a coordinated route in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

After completing their tasks, they returned to their bases.

