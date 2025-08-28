All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia and China conduct joint submarine patrol in Pacific Ocean for first time

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 28 August 2025, 00:20
Russia and China conduct joint submarine patrol in Pacific Ocean for first time
A submarine. Stock photo: Wikimedia

Russian and Chinese submarines have taken part in joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time.

Source: press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster 

Details: The patrol began in early August following the conclusion of the Russo-Chinese Maritime Interaction 2025 exercises in the Sea of Japan.

Advertisement:

The Russian and Chinese submarines reportedly set off on a coordinated route in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. 

After completing their tasks, they returned to their bases.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaChina
Advertisement:
updatedDeath toll in Kyiv rises to 16, including four children, rubble removal continues – photos, video
Hungarian Foreign Ministry bans Ukrainian commander from entering the country over Druzhba pipeline attack
Ukrainska Pravda office damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Local authorities say hundreds of drones have attacked Russia: two oil refineries ablaze – photos, videos
Russians strike Intercity+ train depot, causing fire
Germany believes it has identified all those involved in Nord Stream explosions
All News
Russia
Majority of Americans support tough sanctions against Kremlin's trading allies – Reuters
Hungarian foreign minister announces test resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine's attack
Orbán's government challenges EU decision on Russian assets made without Hungary's consent
RECENT NEWS
14:09
updatedDeath toll in Kyiv rises to 16, including four children, rubble removal continues – photos, video
13:48
Russian oil supplies to Hungary via Druzhba pipeline have resumed, Reuters reports
13:14
Von der Leyen makes emergency statement on Russian attack on Kyiv: new sanctions ahead
12:53
Radio Liberty editorial office damaged in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
12:53
Animal welfare volunteers rescue people and pets from under rubble after Russian attack on Kyiv – photo
12:39
Ukrainian foreign minister rebukes Hungarian counterpart: You value Russian pipeline over Ukrainian children killed by Russia
12:39
Interceptor UAVs downed 70 Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast overnight
12:32
Ukraine's Air Force outlines notable features of Russia's large-scale 28 August attack
12:25
EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Russia deliberately hit building next to EU mission – photos
12:02
Children in Kharkiv will study in 7 underground schools and 6 metro stations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: