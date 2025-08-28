Russia and China conduct joint submarine patrol in Pacific Ocean for first time
Thursday, 28 August 2025, 00:20
Russian and Chinese submarines have taken part in joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time.
Source: press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster
Details: The patrol began in early August following the conclusion of the Russo-Chinese Maritime Interaction 2025 exercises in the Sea of Japan.
The Russian and Chinese submarines reportedly set off on a coordinated route in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.
After completing their tasks, they returned to their bases.
