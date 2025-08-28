Russian attack causes destruction in four districts of Kyiv Oblast – photos

Destruction has been reported in the Fastiv, Obukhiv, Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv Oblast due to the latest combined Russian drone and missile attack.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Russia has once again cynically struck civilian settlements: residential buildings and even a hospital. An air-raid warning in different districts of the oblast had been in effect for more than 12 hours."

Details: Kalashnyk said a regional clinical hospital located in Kyiv had been damaged. About 50 windows were shattered and frames and doors were damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk

Background: Earlier, it was reported that a 33-year-old man in the Fastiv district had sustained lacerations to the chest and his right shin.

