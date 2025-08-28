Russians strike Ukrainian Navy vessel, killing one crew member

Russian forces have struck a Ukrainian Navy ship, killing one crew member and injuring several others.

Source: Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote: "Regarding reports of a strike on one of the Navy’s ships: we confirm that a ship was hit and the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with. Most of the crew are safe. The search for several sailors continues. Sadly, one crew member was killed and several were injured."

Details: Russian social media channels are reporting that the vessel in question is the Simferopol, a Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance ship.

The Simferopol is a medium-sized Laguna reconnaissance ship (a signals intelligence vessel based on the 502EM fishing trawler). It was launched on 23 April 2019 and entered service in 2021.

