Ukrainian commander "Magyar" responds to Hungary's ban on his entry following Druzhba pipeline attack

Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and an ethnic Hungarian born in Zakarpattia Oblast, has responded to Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán's government's entry ban, imposed after the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline, by advising them to "stick it up their arse".

Source: European Pravda, citing Madyar's response

Details: Brovdi noted that he does not care about the sanctions imposed on him by the government headed by Viktor Orbán.

Advertisement:

"Stick your sanctions and restrictions on visiting Hungary up your arse, Mr Dancer on the Bones. I am Ukrainian, and I will arrive in my father’s homeland after you. There are enough real Magyars in Hungary, and one day you will get what you deserve," Brovdi wrote.

Brovdi added that by purchasing Russian oil, the Hungarian government is becoming an accomplice to Russian attacks on Ukraine, which are killing civilians.

"You are responsible for the profit from blood money, which is being sent back in the form of missiles and Shahed UAVs to peaceful cities in Ukraine, and just today, 28 August 2025, they killed dozens of Ukrainians in Kyiv. Your hands are covered in Ukrainian blood. And we will remember that," the commander emphasised.

Background:

Balázs Orbán, political director of the Hungarian prime minister, confirmed that Robert Brovdi, Ukrainian military commander, is banned from entering Hungary for attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

On 28 August, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha issued a robust response to Hungary’s decision to ban Brovdi from entering the country. He rebuked his Hungarian counterpart Szijjártó, saying that for him, the Russian pipeline was more important than murdered Ukrainian children.

On the night of 27-28 August, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv. Eighteen people, including four children, were killed and dozens were injured in the attack.

The Hungarian government has failed to condemn the strike, despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying he is waiting for a response from Budapest, which has repeatedly called for peace talks with Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!