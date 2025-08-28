Bookshops and art studios damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

Shattered windows in the workshop of the Kyiv Institute of Automation. Photo: Suspilne.Culture

Two bookshops, Readeat and KnyhoLand, and the art studios belonging to the Kyiv Institute of Automation were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on 27-28 August.

Source: Suspilne.Culture

Details: The published photos show shattered windows and panes, damaged walls and ceilings, and scattered materials.

Advertisement:

The Kyiv Institute of Automation is located at 22 Nahirna Street. In recent years, the premises have been rented out and art studios operated here. In 2020, the institute opened a museum of contemporary art.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Suspilne.Culture

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Suspilne.Culture

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Suspilne.Culture

Dmytro Feliksov, owner of the Readeat bookshop chain, reported that the Russian attack damaged the shop on Antonovycha Street in the centre of Kyiv.

Feliksov said there is no severe damage – only shattered windows and books covered in dirt and dust. The bookshop continues to operate.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dmytro Feliksov

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dmytro Feliksov

The shockwave at Olimpiiska Street damaged the KnyhoLand bookshop. Windows were shattered, and the premises and books were damaged. However, the bookshop continues to operate.

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: KnyhoLand

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using loitering munitions as well as air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. A total of 629 aerial assets were launched, 589 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

Eighteen people, including four children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv. The death toll may still rise.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!