F-16 crashes during air show preparations in Poland, pilot killed

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 August 2025, 21:26
screenshot from the video

An F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an air show in the Polish city of Radom on 28 August, killing the pilot.

Source: Adam Szłapka, a spokesman for Polish government, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szłapka reported that the F-16 crashed while preparing for the International Airshow in Radom.

Quote: "Unfortunately, the pilot has died. Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke with the prime minister and is now heading to the crash site."

More details: A video shared on social media shows the fighter jet sharply losing altitude and crashing into the ground.

The International Airshow is due to take place on 30-31 August in Radom and is one of the largest events of its kind in Europe, where this year more than 150 aircraft from 20 countries can be seen.

Background: 

  • In May, an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near the Finnish city of Rovaniemi, with the pilot managing to eject.
  • Last October, a Spanish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet crash resulted in the pilot’s death.

Polandaircraft
Poland
