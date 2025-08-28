F-16 crashes during air show preparations in Poland, pilot killed

An F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an air show in the Polish city of Radom on 28 August, killing the pilot.

Source: Adam Szłapka, a spokesman for Polish government, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szłapka reported that the F-16 crashed while preparing for the International Airshow in Radom.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Unfortunately, the pilot has died. Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke with the prime minister and is now heading to the crash site."





Podczas ćwiczeń przed Air Show w Radomiu różnił się F-16. pic.twitter.com/GhusSRlX5T — Remiza.pl (@remizacompl) August 28, 2025

More details: A video shared on social media shows the fighter jet sharply losing altitude and crashing into the ground.

The International Airshow is due to take place on 30-31 August in Radom and is one of the largest events of its kind in Europe, where this year more than 150 aircraft from 20 countries can be seen.

Background:

In May, an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near the Finnish city of Rovaniemi, with the pilot managing to eject.

Last October, a Spanish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet crash resulted in the pilot’s death.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!