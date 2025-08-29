Russian forces bombard Kherson, injuring three civilians

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kherson on the late evening of 28 August.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Around 23:00, Russian forces from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River shelled Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district. Three people sustained injuries of varying severity. They were taken to hospital by police officers."

Details: A 42-year-old man sustained a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest and abdomen and a broken leg; he is in a serious condition.

Another man, 72, received a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the legs; his condition is moderate.

A 63-year-old woman sustained a blast injury, bruises and shrapnel wounds to the arms; her condition is assessed as mild.

