All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia attacks Ukraine with 68 drones overnight, hitting nine locations

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 August 2025, 08:23
Russia attacks Ukraine with 68 drones overnight, hitting nine locations
Ukrainian soldiers on the position. Photo: Ground Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces launched an attack using 68 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 28-29 August.

Source: Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that as of 08:00, air defence has shot down and jammed 46 Russian Shahed UAVs and various decoy drones in Ukraine’s north and east.

Advertisement:

Hits from 22 UAVs were recorded across nine locations in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and UAV units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defencedronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
European leaders discuss creation of 40-km buffer zone in Ukraine – Politico
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 23 following Russian attack: emergency workers continue clearing rubble
Zelenskyy says security guarantees "will be set out on paper next week"
Ukrainian drone commander "Magyar" responds to ban on entering Hungary following Druzhba pipeline attacks
2,000 Metres to Andriivka film by Oscar-winning Chernov will represent Ukraine at 2026 Oscars
Russians are flying drones over US military cargo routes in Germany – The New York Times
All News
air defence
Ukraine's Air Force outlines notable features of Russia's large-scale 28 August attack
Ukrainian air defences destroy 589 out of 629 aerial assets launched by Russia overnight; 13 hits recorded
Ukraine's air defence destroys 74 Russian drones, but 9 locations hit
RECENT NEWS
10:53
Russians kill 66-year-old civilian in Kherson with drone
10:23
Ukraine's intelligence fighters hit Russian S-400 system radar in Crimea – video
10:00
Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy vessel: death toll rises to two, several reported missing
09:45
EU chief diplomat: 19th sanctions package against Russia may include energy restrictions
09:38
Finland and Poland consider restoring peat bogs to defend against Russian tanks
09:16
New record: Russia has spent half of its tax revenue on war
08:23
Russia attacks Ukraine with 68 drones overnight, hitting nine locations
08:11
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two and wounding three others
07:47
Russia loses 850 soldiers and 61 artillery pieces over past day
07:27
European Commission wants to channel €200 billion of frozen Russian assets into Ukraine's recovery – Politico
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: