Russia attacks Ukraine with 68 drones overnight, hitting nine locations

Ukrainian soldiers on the position. Photo: Ground Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces launched an attack using 68 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 28-29 August.

Source: Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that as of 08:00, air defence has shot down and jammed 46 Russian Shahed UAVs and various decoy drones in Ukraine’s north and east.

Hits from 22 UAVs were recorded across nine locations in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and UAV units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

