Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) fighters have managed to hit a Russian radar for the S-400 surface-to-air missile system in Crimea.

Quote: "On the night of 27-28 August 2025, special forces of the Active Operations Department of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck a costly target in temporarily occupied Crimea – a Russian 91N6E radar unit for the S-400 Triumf SAM system."

Background:

Earlier, a Ukrainian drone hit a radar for the S-500 Prometey SAM system in Crimea – a radar designed to detect ballistic targets, hypersonic vehicles, stealth targets, low-orbit satellites and highly manoeuvrable aerodynamic targets.

Also recently, soldiers from the Lazar special forces unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian S-300V surface-to-air missile system on the Zaporizhzhia front. Its cost is US$40 million.

