Ukraine's intelligence fighters hit Russian S-400 system radar in Crimea – video

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 29 August 2025, 10:23
Screenshot

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) fighters have managed to hit a Russian radar for the S-400 surface-to-air missile system in Crimea. 

Source: DIU

Quote: "On the night of 27-28 August 2025, special forces of the Active Operations Department of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck a costly target in temporarily occupied Crimea – a Russian 91N6E radar unit for the S-400 Triumf SAM system."

Background:

CrimeaDefence Intelligence of Ukraine
