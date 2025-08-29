All Sections
Russians kill 66-year-old civilian in Kherson with drone

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 August 2025, 10:53
Russians kill 66-year-old civilian in Kherson with drone
Photo: getty images

The Russians have attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the morning of 29 August, killing a 66-year-old man.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 09:00, Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a UAV."

Details: Prokudin reported that a 66-year-old man came under the Russian strike. He sustained fatal injuries.

Background: 

  • On 28 August, 34 settlements and the city of Kherson came under Russian drone terror and artillery shelling. Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure and residential quarters of settlements in the oblast, damaging an apartment block and seven houses. The Russians also wrecked an invincibility centre [a premise stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.], an outbuilding, a car garage and vehicles.
  • Because of Russian aggression, two people were killed and a further nine were wounded.

