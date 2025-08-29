Commander of Lithuanian army names conditions for sending troops to Ukraine

Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, has stated that sending troops to Ukraine is being considered, but it can only be implemented after a peace agreement is concluded or at least a ceasefire is established.

Details: Vaikšnoras said that if foreign troops were sent to Ukraine, their key task would be to help rebuild the Ukrainian army.

"There are various options [for sending troops to Ukraine – ed.], but the main condition must be signing a peace agreement or at least a ceasefire," Vaikšnoras said.

The commander stressed that Ukraine needs all the help it can get in this difficult situation.

"The security of Europe is in our hands. We can always bury our heads in the sand and pretend nothing is happening. But perhaps we Lithuanians know better than anyone what can happen when no one supports us or we have no friends," Vaikšnoras added.

Lithuanian presidential adviser Dainius Žikevičius stated that his country would send the same number of troops to Ukraine as it had previously sent to the NATO peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

Inga Ruginienė, Lithuania's future prime minister, said that she does not yet have a clear position on sending Lithuanian troops to the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

