Ukrainian defence forces attack facility supplying Russian troops with oil products

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 August 2025, 13:20
Ukrainian defence forces attack facility supplying Russian troops with oil products
Naitopovichi, Bryansk Oblast, Russian Federation, on Google Maps

Units of the Ukrainian defence forces carried out a comprehensive attack on a linear production station near the village of Naitopovichi in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast on the night of 28-29 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The attack on the Russian strategic facility was carried out by Rocket Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.

A fire was reported at the facility. The results of the strike are being clarified.

For reference: The station pumps diesel fuel through main oil pipelines, particularly for the needs of Russian forces. Its pumping capacity is approximately 10.5 million tonnes per year.

