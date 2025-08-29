Zelenskyy believes Trump has not lost interest in peace negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that US President Donald Trump has not lost interest in the negotiation process regarding the Russo–Ukrainian war.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 29 August

Details: Zelenskyy was asked to comment on Trump’s statement that he did not want to be involved in the talks.

Advertisement:

"No, no, I had a very good conversation with him, truly. He understands that this is not an easy path," the Ukrainian president said.

He also suggested that Trump’s comment might have referred specifically to the first potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, noting that the American president believes a bilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia should precede any trilateral meeting involving him.

"Trump wants to succeed – for himself and for the US – and he understands that during the first meeting he will probably not achieve success. But I am sure that if all of us are strong enough, we will succeed," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

The Guardian reported that Trump intended to leave it to Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby temporarily stepping back from negotiations to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said it is obvious that Zelenskyy and Putin will not meet in the near future.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!